Man shot in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood, no suspects identified

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to several calls of shots fired and a car speeding away near S Holly Park Dr and Rockery Dr S.

When officers arrived, they found a car pinned against a tree, riddled with bullet holes. There was no one inside the car, but police collected several spent bullet casings.

While they investigated, police were alerted to an 18-year-old man admitted into Harborview Medical Center, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say the man is in stable condition.

It is not exactly known what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have yet been identified. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Seattle Police's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.