Seattle Police: Man passed out in car with guns, drugs in front seat

Police arrested a 50-year-old man who was passed out in his car from narcotics in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.

Officers spotted the suspect in a black Cadillac Escalade near Third Ave S and S Henderson St at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the man was slumped over the steering wheel, asleep.

While he was unconscious, officers looked into his car, spotting a handgun and various drug paraphernalia.

Officers suspected the man was impaired by narcotics, so they woke him up and took him into custody.

Searching the vehicle, they found a .45 caliber handgun, a silencer, 10 magazines of ammo, a holster and two rifle magazines. The man is barred from possessing firearms.

Police booked the man into King County Jail for unlawful possession of firearms and DUI.