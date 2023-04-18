Man shot, killed by Kent Police responding to domestic dispute call

article

The Valley Independent Investigative Team (VIIT) is investigating after Kent Police officers shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic violence call.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. on April 18 for reports of an argument between a man and a woman in the East Hill neighborhood.

The person who called 911 said that a man was refusing to leave a home, was acting erratically and was believed to be intoxicated. The caller also said that the man was drinking gasoline and pouring it onto himself.

When officers arrived, the man armed himself with a circular saw. Moments later, officers shot at the man. Little information has been released on what led up to the shooting, so it's unknown if the man ran at officers.

Officers tried to save the 52-year-old man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear how many officers fired shots at the man.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, as is procedure. VIIT is continuing the investigation of the case.