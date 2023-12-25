Man shot, killed in Renton parking lot

article

Detectives are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Renton.

At about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a dispute with shots fired in a parking lot near 1100 Oakesdale Ave Southwest.

When police arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. After life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

According to investigators, witnesses said there were multiple people in a car arguing when they heard a gunshot.

Police said two people in the car sped away and officers detained them for questioning. A handgun was located inside the car and police are determining if it was used in the homicide.