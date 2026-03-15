Driver rescued from car dangling over 20 foot drop in Tacoma, WA

A driver in Tacoma is safe following a close-call crash near a steep drop-off point over the weekend.

Timeline:

Just before noon on Mar. 14, first responders received calls about a vehicle dangling over a 20-foot concrete embankment on the 2100 block of South C Street.

Law enforcement coordinated with the Tacoma Fire Department's tech rescue team as the driver was still inside the SUV as it lurched over the edge of a parking lot down below.

Rescue teams in Tacoma help save a driver dangling over a 20-foot concrete drop

Rescue teams in Tacoma help save a driver dangling over a 20-foot concrete drop

Those crews worked to stabilize the car with chains and then used a rope team to lean over and help the driver out the car on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue teams in Tacoma help save a driver dangling over a 20-foot concrete drop

The Tacoma Police Department reported that there were no injuries as a result of the incident, which they say remains under investigation.

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