Man stabbed at Renton encampment

Renton Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the leg inside his tent.

On Sept. 14 around 11 p.m., according to police, they found a man in the hallway of an apartment complex with a stab wound to his right leg. The apartment complex is near Sunset Neighborhood Park.

However, he told police that he was stabbed at a different location.

He told officers that a man entered his tent just outside The Landing and threatened to kill him before stabbing him.

The suspect ran off in the wooded area. Police dogs were unable to track the suspect.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is expected to survive.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are investigating whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.