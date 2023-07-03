Man stabbed, robbed in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, no suspects identified

A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed and robbed in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

Officers were called around 5 a.m. to reports of a robbery near Fourth Ave and Blanchard St. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a head injury and stab wound to his torso.

Police treated the man, who was then taken by ambulance to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment.

According to Seattle Police, no suspects have been identified, and officers are still investigating what led up to the robbery.

Authorities say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.