Man who learned how to walk again after hit-and-run is killed in second incident; suspect sought

article

Pacific Police are looking for a suspect who hit and killed a man in a crosswalk and drove off from the scene. The man the suspect killed had to re-learn how to walk again from a previous hit-and-run decades ago.

The driver hit and killed 59-year-old Dal Groshong on Sept. 10 near the Jack in the Box on Ellingson Road in Pacific, a city that sits in both King and Pierce Counties.

Groshong was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he spent three months recovering. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec. 11.

The King County medical examiner determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Surveillance video from the crash shows a silver or gray 2018-2019 Mitsubishi Outlander hitting Groshong and leaving the scene. The license plate of the vehicle is unknown, but detectives say there is likely damage to the windshield and the front passenger end has significant damage.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos of the actual vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound and Groshong's mother are offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

His mother, Mary Groshong, said he left behind two sons, one daughter, and four grandchildren.

"One of Dal's most endearing qualities was his ability to bring warmth to the lives of strangers, particularly the elderly. He always had a compliments ready, creating connections that transcended age and circumstance," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

In 1985, Groshong was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle. He sustained a severe brain injury and was partially paralyzed for some time, his mother told FOX 13. He had re-learn how to walk after that crash.

"Dal used a cane to walk as he was disabled. He was an early riser and was just walking home from the store. He lived less than a block away in his home where he had lived for the past 10 years," she said.

If you have any information on the crash or the vehicle involved, contact Det. Knutsen at trknutsen@pacificwa.gov or Sgt. Carter at tcarter@pacificwa.gov.

You can also leave a tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 Tips app.

A celebration of life is being held on Saturday, January 27th at 12:00 pm at Valley Baptist Church located at 304 Frontage Rd. N in Pacific.