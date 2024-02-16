McDonald's offering filet-o-fish deal during Lent

article

With the season of Lent underway, McDonald’s has a special deal on one of its beloved menu items, the Filet-O-Fish .

Customers that buy one crispy fish sandwich can get a second for only $1. The restaurant chain started the special on Feb. 14, the first day of Lent, and it will run through March 28, the final day of Lent.

This offer is only available at participating McDonald’s locations, so make sure to check the app and website for details.

The filet-O-fish is a breaded and fried Alaska pollock filet topped with tartar sauce, American cheese and toasted bun. McDonald’s originally released the sandwich on its menu in 1965.

What is Lent?

Lent is the annual period of Christian observance that precedes Easter. The dates of Lent are defined by the date of Easter, which is a moveable feast, meaning that it falls on a different date each year. Lent starts on Ash Wednesday, and its observance lasts for 40 days, excluding Sundays.

On the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, or "Fat Tuesday," people tend to eat rich foods in large quantities in advance of the fasting, which is a major part of Lent.

