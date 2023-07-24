Measure to increase levy lid for Tacoma Fire and EMS appearing on ballot

This upcoming election on Aug. 1, voters in Tacoma will decide whether to increase the levy lid for the Tacoma Fire Department and other emergency medical services. Crews are seeking more funds as calls to emergency responders have drastically risen.

Tacoma residents and businesses pay taxes to the city for all services, including fire and other life safety programs. Emergency Medical Service (EMS) is funded separately by a voter-approved levy that last capped at $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Since then, the rate has dropped to $0.28 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The city of Tacoma said EMS accounts for 80% of all emergency calls. EMS call volumes increase an average of 3.1% a year, according to the city of Tacoma. Last year alone, the volume of those calls increased by 14%.

The city said the EMS lid lifts help them keep up with higher call volumes and costs to provide service. Raising the levy would allow the fire department to hire additional firefighters and would reduce response times for EMS units

Restoring the tax levy rate to the original $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value would add about $9 million to the annual EMS budget.

This is the first EMS levy lid lift in 17 years in the city of Tacoma.

If approved, the owner of an average property would pay about $246 a year.

