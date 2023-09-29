Military helicopter has hard-landing in Grant County; crew ok but powerlines down

article

An Army helicopter made a hard landing after hitting power lines over the Columbia River on Friday.

Grant County Public Utilities says the military helicopter hit high-voltage transmission lines near Beverly.

Power lines are down in the Columbia River and across SR 243, which is closed, PUD reported.

The crew is okay, but power lines are still down.

Beverly is located along the Columbia River, about 10 miles south of Vantage.

