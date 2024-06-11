WSP seeks help finding missing Kingston teen considered at-risk

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who was last seen in Kingston on Monday.

According to the WSP, 16-year-old Cheyenne Castaneda-Sigo was last seen at around 12 p.m. at Kingston High School, in the area of Siyaya Ave. NE.

The Washington State Patrol has activated a Missing Indigenous Person Alert on behalf of the Suquamish Police Department.

Authorities say she is considered at-risk.

She is described as being 5’4" and weighing around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheyenne was last seen wearing a tan-colored short sleeve crop top, bell-bottom blue jeans and a black backpack.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.