Recovery effort underway for missing swimmer in WA's Duwamish River

The search for a swimmer who went missing in the Duwamish River on Wednesday has transitioned into a recovery mission.

(Puget Sound Fire)

Timeline:

Authorities say Puget Sound Fire was first contacted at 8:44 p.m. regarding a person in distress in the river. Two witnesses said they saw the person go underwater and never resurface.

Firefighters from Puget Sound Fire and Renton Regional Fire Authority searched for about an hour and 20 minutes using inflatable kayaks, looking through the river and riverbanks. The King County Sheriff's Office Guardian 1 helicopter also assisted in the search.

What's next:

After the search, the scene was turned over to the Tukwila Police Department and the King County Sheriff's Office marine unit for recovery efforts.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

