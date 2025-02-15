7 people escape mobile home fire in Lakewood, WA

The Brief A mobile home erupted into flames on Saturday morning. The Lakewood residence had seven people and pets inside at the time. About 20 firefighters worked to keep flames from spreading to nearby homes in the park.



A Lakewood family is safe following a fire this morning, destroying their homes and claiming the life of one of their pets.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 15, crews with West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire in the area of Lakeview Ave SW and Pacific St.

More than 20 firefighters battled the fire to keep flames from spreading to other nearby mobile homes.

There were seven people and three dogs inside the house at the time of the blaze. While none of the occupants were injured, fire crews were only able to save two of the dogs hiding inside a back bedroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mobile home burns in Lakewood, Washington neighborhood on Feb. 15.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the West Pierce Fire and Rescue squad.

