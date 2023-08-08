Expand / Collapse search

Motorhome with gunshot damage left abandoned in Mercer Island, Police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Mercer Island
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. - Police are investigating a motorhome that was left abandoned and had visible gunshot damage in Mercer Island Tuesday morning.

According to the Mercer Island Police Department (MIPD), at around 6 a.m., someone called 911 to report the vehicle near the corner of E. Mercer Way and SE 36th St. 

Police quickly arrived to the scene and found a firearm near the motorhome.

At around 7:30 a.m., the MIPD asked the community to avoid the area, but just before 9 a.m., they announced there was no longer any danger to the public. The E Mercer Way off ramps from both directions of I-90 were closed for the investigation.

The MIPD says the only person believed to be associated with the motorhome is now in custody. No injuries have been reported.

The King County Sheriff's Office, the Bellevue Police Department and the Washington State Patrol are assisting in the investigation. 

Authorities say more information will be released as details are pieced together. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 