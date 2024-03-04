Mountain pass conditions: Chains required on Snoqualmie Pass, SR 18 over Tiger Mountain closed

Chains were required for drivers traveling in both directions of Snoqualmie Pass due to snowy weather conditions on Monday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), snow and slush on I-90 through Snoqualmie Pass have created difficult driving conditions.

Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

At around 5:20 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson posted a photo taken from Snoqualmie Pass showing chain enforcement officers on eastbound I-90 at milepost 47.

Tiger Mountain Summit

Both directions of SR-18 were closed over Tiger Mountain Summit on Monday because of icy conditions and spinouts.

Click here for the latest conditions and travel alerts for Tiger Mountain Summit.

Stevens Pass

Traction tires are advised for east and west drivers through Stevens Pass due to compact snow and ice on the roadway. Oversized vehicles are prohibited.

Click here for the latest travel restrictions at Stevens Pass.