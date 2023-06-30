Expand / Collapse search

Mukilteo teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student

By FOX 13 News Staff
Mukilteo
Kamiak HS teacher fired for sexual misconduct

A substitute teacher and football coach at Kamiak High School was fired for allegations of misconduct. He was placed on administrative leave on April 3.

MUKILTEO, Wash. - A substitute teacher and assistant football coach in Mukilteo was arrested on June 29 following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving a student. 

The 33-year-old was placed on administrative leave from Kamiak High School on April 3. 

He was arrested in Lake Stevens without incident.

The man was booked for first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

