Mukilteo teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
MUKILTEO, Wash. - A substitute teacher and assistant football coach in Mukilteo was arrested on June 29 following an investigation into sexual misconduct involving a student.
The 33-year-old was placed on administrative leave from Kamiak High School on April 3.
He was arrested in Lake Stevens without incident.
The man was booked for first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.