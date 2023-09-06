Multiple guns stolen from Monroe shop during burglary
MONROE, Wash. - Multiple guns were stolen from a Monroe shop during a burglary Wednesday morning, police said.
At about 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of multiple cars that were seen fleeing a gun shop in the 100 block of South Lewis Street.
When officers arrived they found the front of the store severely damaged.
Police said items were stolen, including various guns but it's unknown how many were taken.
The investigation remains ongoing.