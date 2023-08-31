'My skin was melting:' Man severely burned by Oregon Road Fire is rescued by fellow evacuee

A Washington man is sharing his chilling account of being trapped amidst the raging Oregon Road Wildfire, detailing a heart-stopping ordeal that almost claimed his life.

Justin Knutsen said his wife and children, including his 7-month-old daughter, had only minutes to escape their home on Aug. 18 when an evacuation order was given.

After his family left, Knutsen said he drove his truck to check on other neighbors nearby, including two people whose location local authorities did not know.

Knutsen, caught in the inferno, found himself stranded as his truck stalled and flames surrounded him. He tried to run away but quickly realized he wasn't going to escape.

But then he saw headlights and heard honking. A neighbor saw him through the smoke and picked him up while she was escaping the fire herself.

"I was watching my skin drip off," Knutsen said. "My skin was melting. I hopped in her car and I just repeatedly kept telling her that I loved her."

Knutsen, recovering at UW Medicine's Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, has burns covering 30% of his body. He said he is fortunate to have survived and looks forward to returning home to his family.

Harborview is home to the only Level 1 trauma and burn center in Washington state.

At least two people have died in Eastern Washington wildfires, one in the Oregon Road Fire and another in the Gray Fire.