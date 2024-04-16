Help name Pierce County's litter vacuum truck

article

You may remember Plowie McPlow Plow or The Big Leplowski or Sir Plows-A-Lot-- all silly citizen-named snowplows for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Now, Pierce County is giving residents a similar opportunity: to name its new litter vacuum truck.

The truck is the first of its kind in the county and joined the fleet in 2024.

It was approved in the budget to support the county's roadside litter program and help keep leaves out of the storm drainage system.

The truck has a 16-inch diameter suction hose attached to its side that can vacuum up scattered litter, fallen leaves, and some smaller, lighter bags of trash. It's operator can move the hose up, down, and side-to-side to reach items.

You can submit your ideas for the name of the litter vacuum truck now through May 3.

In order to participate:

You must live in unincorporated Pierce County.

You can submit up to three name ideas.

Name submissions should be one to three words.

There is no age limit. If a participant is under 18, the county will communicate via an adult listed on the submission form.

Submissions that include obscene, indecent, profane, discriminatory, or copyrighted information will not be considered. In addition, Pierce County, in its sole discretion, may reject any submission for any reason it deems proper.

Depending on the number of submissions, the County may narrow down the list to a smaller pool of names for the voting period.

Submissions will be translated into English if needed.

Voting will take place from May 10-20, and the winner will be announced on May 24.

Submit your name here.

