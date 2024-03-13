National Pi Day: Deals in Seattle

March 14 marks National Pi Day, a day that the scientific community and the world at large celebrate and recognize the mathematical constant of pi.

The number pi, or π, symbolizes the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter and is equal to approximately 3.14159, with a fraction of 22/7.

However, those who aren't diehard fans of the irrational number are still excited about deals that many local and national pizza and dessert chains have in honor of the day.

National Pi Day deals near Seattle

Pagliacci Pizza is offering a special deal for delivery or pick-up: Order an 11" pizza and get a second 11" pizza for just $3.14 (excluding UW locations).

BJ’s Restaurant Brewhouse : Get a mini one-topping pizza (dine-in only) for $3.14 at their Redmond or Tukwila location.

Papa Murphy’s : Place an order online from Papa Murphy’s on Thursday and you can get 31.4% off when you use the code PIDAY24. This offer applies to regular-priced items with no cart minimums.

7-Eleven is offering a whole pizza for $3.14 at participating 7-Eleven Speedway and Stripes stores when using 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards . Additionally, 7NOW users can get $14 off $30 using the promo code "PIDAYDEAL" and free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more on Pi Day.

Burger King: Spend $3.14 or more on Pi Day to get a free Hersey’s Sundae Pie — while supplies last.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals. Make sure you check which location is offering the deals before you go.