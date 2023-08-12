Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, North Coast, Central Coast, South Washington Coast
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until THU 10:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until MON 5:00 AM PDT, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County

Nestlé recalls cookie dough for possibly containing wood fragments

By Chris Williams
Published 
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
d4a2dfe6- article

Packages of Nestle Toll House cookie dough are displayed on the shelf at the Marina Supermarket February 21, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Nestlé USA has announced a voluntary recall of the NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar due to some of the products possibly containing wood fragments. 

The impacted products were produced on April 24 and 25 and distributed to various U.S. retailers.

The company said the recall doesn't affect any other products including other varieties of the cookie dough.

RECALL: Ice cream recalled in nearly 20 states for Listeria contamination

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination. However, a few consumers have contacted the company about the issue.

Consumers who purchased the product should not use the product and should return it to the store for a replacement or refund. 

The impacted product has batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.