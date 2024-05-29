Who will act as interim Seattle Police Chief? Here’s what we know

Adrian Diaz will no longer serve as chief of the Seattle Police Department.

At a press conference Wednesday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced that Sue Rahr would act as interim police chief for the city's police department.

A source told FOX 13 that Diaz cleaned out his office Tuesday night. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has reassigned him to special projects.

Who is Sue Rahr?

Sue Rahr began her law enforcement career as a deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Office in 1979, eventually becoming Sheriff in 2005. Over her 41-year career, she managed over 1,000 employees and a $150 million budget, and led the department to national accreditation in 2010. After retiring as Sheriff in 2012, she became executive director of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, training city and county law enforcement officers statewide.

Rahr has served on numerous national police reform organizations and was part of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing in 2015. She holds a BA in Criminal Justice from Washington State University and has co-authored an academic paper published by Harvard Kennedy School. Rahr is married with two sons and two grandchildren.

Who is Eric Barden, Deputy Chief of the SPD?

Seattle Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Barden

Deputy Chief Eric Barden is second in line under the SPD's Command Staff.

Eric Barden holds a Criminal Justice degree from the University of Washington and has trained under the DEA Commanders Academy and Seattle PD's Leadership Program. The son of immigrants, he embraces his Lebanese-American roots. Barden, a martial arts enthusiast, holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and excels as a competitive equestrian and youth sports coach.

Barden has served with the department for 36 years. Here's a look at his resume:

1988: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, founding member of Mountain Bike Squad

1993: Promoted to Sergeant, lead Defensive Tactics instructor, Field Training Coordinator

2008: Promoted to Lieutenant in SPD's Criminal Intelligence Section

2017: Assigned to the Narcotics Section

2021: Promoted to Assistant Chief, commander of the Special Operations Bureau

2023: Promoted to Deputy Chief

Who is Todd Kibbee, Assistant Chief of Operations at the SPD?

SPD Assistant Chief Todd Kibbee

Todd Kibbee has been with the Seattle Police Department since 1993.

During his time with the department, Kibbee spent the first part of his career on patrol in the North Precinct, where he served as an Officer and a Sergeant.

He was promoted to Lieutenant and served as a watch commander at the West Precinct. He later became Commander of the West Precinct Bike Unit, where he coordinated and led the Bike Unit's response to demonstration management, narcotics enforcement, and special event

Kibbee has also served as Incident Commander for a variety of parades, rallies, and demonstrations within the City of Seattle.

In 2013, transferred to the Human Resources Section, where he was the Early Intervention Coordinator and worked on SPD's response to the DOJ Settlement Agreement.

In 2019, promoted to Captain and became Commander of the South Precinct

In 2021, promoted to Assistant Chief and oversaw the Metropolitan Bureau

In 2023, Kibbee became Patrol Operations Chief

Who SPD Assistant Chief of Special Operations Tyrone Davis?

Tyrone Davis (Seattle Police Department)

As of last week, Seattle Police Department's Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis is currently on administrative leave while the Office of Police Accountability conducts a preliminary investigation into a complaint.

SPD's public affairs unit confirmed the news to FOX 13 Seattle, stating: "We can confirm Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis has been put on administrative leave. Please refer any further questions to OPA."

He joined the agency in 1999 and started at the East Precinct, where he worked on assignments in Patrol, Pro-Act Bicycle Squad, Community Police Team, and Anti-Crime Team.

2014: Promoted to Sergeant and spent three years as an investigator with the Office of Police Accountability

2017: Assigned to the Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse Unit

2020: Worked as an Acting Lieutenant

2021: Promoted to Lieutenant in 2021 and served as a Watch Commander at the South Precinct

2022: Assigned to the Community Service Unit where he managed the Community Service Officers

2023: Davis was promoted to Assistant Chief of the Special Operations Bureau, which includes SWAT, Hostage Negotiations Team, Arson/Bomb Squad, Harbor Unit, Canine Unit, and CBRNE

Who is Thomas Mahaffey, SPD Assistant Chief of Investigations?

Thomas Mahaffey, Assistant Chief of Investigations for the Seattle Police Department

Assistant Chief Mahaffey holds a degree from the University of Washington and has undergone advanced training at the Senior Management Institute for Police, DEA Leadership Academy, and a leadership program for law enforcement in Washington State.

Mahaffey has worked with the Seattle Police Department for 32 years. Here’s a look at his resume:

1992: Patrol, Mountain Bike, Field Training Officer

Promoted to Sergeant: Served in the SW Precinct, Investigations Bureau assignments

Promoted to Lieutenant: Watch Commander, Bike Squad Commander, Operations Lieutenant

2017: Promoted to Captain, served as the West Precinct Advisory Council, Chinatown/International District Public Safety Steering Committee

Who is Lesley Cordner, SPD Assistant Chief of the Professional Standards Bureau?

Assistant Chief Lesley Cordner commands the Professional Standards Bureau

Assistant Chief Lesley Cordner commands the Professional Standards Bureau. Cordner has been with the Seattle Police Department since 1989.

Born in Ireland, Cordner moved to the Seattle region after emigrating to the U.S. She earned her Mechanical Engineering degree from Seattle University and worked at Boeing and Seattle City Light as an engineer, before her departmental role.

Here's a look at Cordner's resume with the SPD:

Patrol

Community Policing

Domestic Violence Unit

Office of Professional Accountability

Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad

North Precinct Operations

Most recently, an aide to Chief O'Toole

Who is Daniel Nelson, SPD Assistant Chief of the Metropolitan Safety Services Bureau?

Assistant Chief Dan Nelson of the SPD's Metropolitan Safety Services Bureau

Assistant Chief Dan Nelson has served with the Seattle Police Department for 18 years.

Nelson is a US Army Veteran, serving with the 25th Infantry Division at Schoefield Barracks, Hawaii. He is pursuing a degree in business management and administration from Western Governors University.

Here's a look at Nelson's experience with the Seattle Police Department:

Patrol, Field Training Officer, Mountain Bike Squad, Crisis Response Unit

2014: Patrol Operations, served as acting Sergeant in the East Precinct

2015: Promoted to Sergeant, served as SPD's first Crisis Intervention Coordinator

2020: Promoted to Lieutenant, served as Watch Commander in the West Precinct.

2022: Given command of the Community Response Group

Served as chair of SPD Crisis Intervention Committee, vice-chair of King County Behavioral Health Advisory Board, spoke nationally on Police Use of Force, De-Escalation and Crisis Intervention

2023: Promoted to Assistant Chief for the Metropolitan Safety Services Bureau

