NEW VIDEO: Seattle police pursuit of drive-by shooting suspect ends in arrest

Seattle Police released new video of their pursuit and arrest of a drive-by shooting suspect from Nov. 22, 2023.

Around 2:00 p.m., an officer was patrolling near Fourth Ave S and S Lucille St, when they spotted a stolen car associated with a drive-by shooting and burglary. Dashcam video shows that as soon as the officer makes a U-turn to follow the suspect car, it speeds off.

Several officers were called in to chase down the suspect, who is seen speeding through a red light and almost hitting two cars.

Police were finally able to stop the car with a PIT maneuver near Airport Way S and S Charles St, and several police cruisers boxed the suspect car in.

The 32-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into King County Jail on several charges.

A woman and three dogs were also in the car and were not injured in the pursuit. They were released at the scene. Several guns were recovered from the car, as well.

The suspect faces charges on attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with an ‘endangerment’ enhancement, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office says the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 11, 2023, and posted the $75,000 bail.