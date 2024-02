Police and sheriff's office detectives are investigating a shooting in SeaTac late Monday night.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Skyview Park Villa Apartments, near S 180th St and 32nd Ave S, around 11:15 p.m.

They found a person with injuries, and took them to the hospital for treatment.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, and no suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story.