‘No-Shave November’ photo contest: Win $2500 for your best beard, mustache

In honor of "No-Shave November," one company is launching the ultimate facial hair face-off – and it comes with cash.

The company Casino.org announced it will award $2,500 to someone with the best beard or mustache.

"We’re searching high and low for the mightiest of manes and the boldest of ‘staches," the company wrote.

To enter, snap a photo or selfie of your killer smile and epic facial hair. Casino.org said bonus points will be added for any creatively styled beards or mustaches.

You can submit your photo and fill in the required details here.

The contest and acceptance of submissions start on November 1, 2023. The deadline to enter is Nov. 30. Winners will be notified within five working days after the closing deadline.

According to No-Shave.org, the goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free.

The organization said you can donate the money you typically spend on shaving and grooming to educate about cancer prevention, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle.

