North Korea holds rally with promise to 'annihilate' US

North Korea held mass rallies across the nation Saturday, which marked the "day of struggle against U.S. imperialism," when government leaders promised to "annihilate the enemy," according to its propaganda outlet.

Rallies were held in each providence of the nation, and an extensive list of government leaders spoke to denounce the U.S. as "imperialist beasts," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency. The gatherings in Pyongyang reached 120,000 attendees, the propaganda wing reported.

"The entire continental US is within our range!" one sign shown by the outlet said.

"The imperialist U.S. is the destroyer of peace," another sign pictured read.

Residents of Pyongyang hold banners at a mass rally to mark the "Day of Struggle Against US Imperialism", on the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War, which began on June 25, 1950. (KIM WON JIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The "day of the struggle against U.S. imperialism" falls on the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War.

Former President Trump engaged in disarmament talks in 2019 with Kim Jong Un, supreme leader of North Korea, but a deal was not reached. Kim has since launched tests of new nuclear missiles under the Biden administration with the goal they can reach the U.S.

Government leaders speaking at the rally declared North Korea has "firmly grasped the strongest absolute weapon to punish the U.S. imperialists," according to the propaganda outlet.

Other leaders at the rally spoke of the struggles their country faced amid the Korean War and how the "blood of innocent people was flowing like a river in all parts where the enemies' dirty footsteps reached," the propaganda outlet reported.