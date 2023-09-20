NSYNC fans rejoice: Fisher-Price unveils collectible little people set featuring the iconic boy band

article

*NSYNC fans can now get their hands on a collectible item from Fisher-Price.

The toy company unveiled its Little People Collector® NSYNC set with a suggested retail price at $29.99.

The set includes all five members of the iconic boy band including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Lance Bass.

The collectible item comes in a specially designed package styled after the band's hit "No Strings Attached" album.

*NSYNC recently reunited at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards for the first time in years, giving everyone nostalgia overload. The band will release its first new song in over 20 years.

RELATED: ‘Better Place’: *NSYNC announces 1st new song in decades

The song, called "Better Place," will be featured in the upcoming movie "Trolls Band Together," which is set to hit theaters in November of this year, according to IMDB.

*NSYNC’s own Justin Timberlake has starred in both "Trolls" movies, voicing Branch, and he will reprise his character in the upcoming third installment.

Fans can get a taste of the new song in the movie trailer which dropped on Thursday, as well as on TikTok.

The entire song will be available for download on Sept. 29.

Catherine Stoddard contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.