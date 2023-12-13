Expand / Collapse search

Police shoot and kill murder suspect at Lucky Eagle Casino, investigation underway

By FOX 13 News Staff
Thurston County
Man killed inside Rochester casino identified

We're learning more about a deadly shooting inside a Thurston County casino involving a police officer. A family member confirmed with FOX 13 that Darren Evans died Sunday night at the Lucky Eagle Casino in Rochester.

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - An investigation is underway after a murder suspect was shot and killed by officers inside a Rochester casino on Sunday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on the evening of Dec. 10, Chehalis Tribal officers shot and killed 33-year-old Darren Evans inside the Lucky Eagle Casino located near the corner of Smith Rd. SW and 188th Ave. SW. 

On Tuesday, the TCSO sent out a release saying they had transferred the investigation over to the FBI, which has primary jurisdiction. 

Evans was wanted after he was charged in Pierce County with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly murdering 52-year-old Deon Bartro in Graham in September 2022. 

This is a developing story.