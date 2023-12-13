Police shoot and kill murder suspect at Lucky Eagle Casino, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a murder suspect was shot and killed by officers inside a Rochester casino on Sunday.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), on the evening of Dec. 10, Chehalis Tribal officers shot and killed 33-year-old Darren Evans inside the Lucky Eagle Casino located near the corner of Smith Rd. SW and 188th Ave. SW.

On Tuesday, the TCSO sent out a release saying they had transferred the investigation over to the FBI, which has primary jurisdiction.

Evans was wanted after he was charged in Pierce County with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for allegedly murdering 52-year-old Deon Bartro in Graham in September 2022.

