'One of the worst cases I have ever seen:' Dog found severely emaciated, wounded in Federal Way

article

Content warning: Some readers may find some of the dog's photos in this story disturbing.

A 3-year-old pitbull is recovering after being found severely emaciated and with deep, bleeding wounds on his legs at a park in Federal Way.

The dog was found at Celebration Park on May 11. He had several wounds and one paw pad was hanging off his foot.

"We found him laying right next to the trail," says Shannice Johnson, the community member who found the dog. "He was so skinny and was having a hard time walking. He could barely lift up his head. I knew we couldn’t leave him there and he needed help."

The dog, now named Ari, came into the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County weighing about 30 pounds, which is half the weight that is considered healthy for his age and breed.

"This is amongst one of the worst cases I have ever seen," says Jennifer Bennett, chief veterinary officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. "The dog remained in this condition for far too long. This does not happen overnight. It occurs after weeks or months of neglect."

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Ari is continuing to receive care at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

He is on a refeeding program to help him get to a healthy target weight without becoming sick.

Donations are urgently needed to help the shelter provide the daily lifesaving care needed for Ari and the many other pets in need of urgent medical care. Donations can be made here.