Over a dozen sick kittens in feces-filled box abandoned outside Tacoma shelter

Earlier this month, 15 "severely ill" kittens were found abandoned in a feces-filled box outside the doors of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Shelter staff found the kittens, all around nine weeks old, early in the morning. They were underweight and suffering from respiratory infections.

Three of the kittens escaped and wandered around the property, but shelter staff was able to safely locate them and take them in.

All 15 kittens are receiving medical care. Two of them have eyes that are bulging and inflamed due to the severity of their infections.

The shelter is in need of specialized equipment and medication to treat the respiratory issues.

Learn more about donating here.

It's unclear when the kittens will be put up for adoption.