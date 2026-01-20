Pacific County, WA fire chief charged with 37 counts of child sex abuse

The Brief An Ilwaco fire chief has been charged with 37 felony counts related to alleged child sexual abuse spanning six years. Prosecutors say Jeffrey Archer abused children under 12 while babysitting them, with allegations dating from 2013 to 2019. Archer has pleaded not guilty, is being held on $500,000 bail, and is scheduled for trial in March.



A fire chief in Pacific County is charged with 37 different charges related to child sexual abuse that allegedly spanned over six years.

What we know:

Jefferey Archer, the Ilwaco fire chief, was reportedly babysitting for the victims during the abuse, who were less than 12 years old at the time.

The victims, now 20 and 14, disclosed that they had been molested or raped by Archer at his home over many years, from 2013 to 2019. Court documents state one of the victims believed two others may have been victimized by Archer during this time.

The victim said Archer allegedly offered compensation, along with marijuana and alcohol, for allowing him to perform the sexual acts. He also claimed Archer took sexually explicit photos of him.

Archer was formally charged with 25 counts of child molestation, 10 counts of first-degree rape of a child, along with possessing and dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

What's next:

Archer pleaded not guilty in court on Jan. 16. His next court appearance is in February, and a jury trial is scheduled for March 9.

His bail was set at $500,000.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Tacoma police seek 2 suspects in New Year's Day fatal shooting

Seattle Reddit users furious over Seahawks parking prices

12-year-old arrested for screwdriver attack in Seattle’s Central District

1 person hospitalized after 21-car pileup on I-5 near Fife

Super Bowl latest: Green Day confirmed as opener

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.