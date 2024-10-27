Pierce County, WA man survives hit-and-run crash, PCSD looking for driver

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver and car believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run earlier in the week.

"I just want that person held accountable," said Jeff Johnson.

Johnson told FOX 13 he was returning from a job site when he was "sideswiped" by a dark-colored sedan Tuesday at the intersection of Steele Street South and 102 Street South.

Driver suspect in hit and run crash in Parkland, Wash.

"I noticed a flash and the next thing you know, a really loud bang, and I was hanging upside down," he said.

The accident happened around 1:40 p.m. The impact forced his pickup truck to flip onto its roof.

Johnson said his seatbelt and airbags helped save his life.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said. "I was able to crawl out. It was odd at first because when you’re hanging from your seatbelt, you can’t just unbuckle. I had to push myself up off the roof and unbuckle."

He said he couldn’t get out of the window because an airbag deployed and was still inflated."

"I had to find my pocketknife and cut the airbag off so I could climb out of the window," he said.

A number of good Samaritans stopped to help.

Victim of a hit and run crash in Parkland, Wash.

"They made sure I was okay," he said. "If you’re out there, thank you very much. It was wonderful to see everybody coming together to help. "

What people didn’t see was the driver responsible for the crash stop and exchange information.

"One of the witnesses said that he did a U-turn and drove up there and actually stopped," said Johnson. "When he saw me exit the vehicle he took off."

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is now working to track down a dark-colored sedan with front end damage that was seen in the area.

"I just want somebody held accountable for their actions," said Johnson. " I don’t want anyone else to get hurt, nothing like that. I just want them to be responsible for their actions. That’s all I’m asking."

Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on their non-emergency line. That number is 253-287-4455.

