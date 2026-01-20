Multiple people hospitalized after stabbing, fire in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Four men were injured and three hospitalized following a stabbing and a house fire in Tacoma early Tuesday morning. While fire crews have since brought the flames under control, the cause of the incident remains unknown as the investigation continues.



Three men were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing and a fire at a home in Tacoma.

What we know:

At about 4:45 a.m., crews with the Tacoma Fire Department and Tacoma police officers responded to reports of a possible stabbing and a house fire near South Madison Street and South 34th Street.

According to investigators, people inside the home started evacuating after a fire was set. Crews quickly got it under control.

Police said three men were stabbed, including one who also suffered burns, and one man was treated at the scene.

At least one person stabbed and then a house was set on fire in Tacoma on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. (Tacoma Fire Department)

Three people were taken to the hospital, two were in serious condition while another man had life-threatening injuries. A fourth man was treated at the scene.

According to investigators, police located the suspect in the area and he was taken into custody.

Officials at the scene told FOX 13 Seattle at the scene that the house was a recovery home. It's unknown how many people were living in the home and the Tacoma Fire Department said it has reached out to the Red Cross to provide assistance.

It's unknown what led up to the stabbing and fire, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Tacoma Fire Department.

