PHOTOS: Crews investigate after car crashes through home in Kent

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kent
KENT, Wash. - A car crashed into a home in Kent Tuesday morning, and crews are assessing the damage.

Just before 8 a.m., crews with Puget Sound Fire (PSF) responded to a car crash near the corner of S 240th St. and 35th Pl. S.

When first responders arrived, they found a car had driven straight through the front entryway of the home.

PSF says nobody was injured. Crews are now assessing the damage, making sure the home is stabilized. 

At this point, it is unknown what led up to this crash. Further information will be released as soon as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story.