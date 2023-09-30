PHOTOS: Seattle Fire crews respond to house fire in Green Lake, 2 injured

Two people were injured Friday night after their Green Lake home caught fire. Investigators are now working to determine what started the fire.

According to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD), crews received a 911 call at 7:31 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the basement of a two-story home near the corner of N 63rd St. and 1st Ave. NE.

Seattle Fire Department

When crews arrived, they were told by an occupant of the home that there was still someone inside.

The first arriving units on scene later confirmed that the person made it out of the burning home. Once they got inside to pour water on the fire, burning furniture and debris significantly kept them from accessing the rest of the home.

The SFD says the fire quickly spread through the first and second floors, then into the attic. Because the fire conditions were growing increasingly dangerous, incident command ordered all firefighters inside to evacuate.

Crews then put up a defensive strategy to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The SFD says there were six people living in the home, and all six of them were able to evacuate. Two of them, a 40-year-old man and a 59-year-old man, were injured and treated at the scene.

The Red Cross has been requested to find temporary shelter for the six people displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.