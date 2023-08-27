Pierce Co. Deputies seek suspects, tow trailer stolen from Spanaway

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a tilt-bed trailer that was stolen from the Spanaway Lake area.

The owner has an auto repair shop in Tacoma and uses the trailer to pick up vehicles that won't drive, which saves customers hundreds of dollars in tow fees.

Surveillance video captured the theft on Aug. 24 around 5:20 a.m. The suspects were driving a 2007 Tahoe or Yukon with a taped up rear passenger window and a different-colored passenger front door.

The tilt-bed trailer is black with some paint chipping showing blue underneath, a wood deck, a winch with blue synthetic line and a black tool box on front. It has license plate #5849QW.

If you spot it, please call 911 and reference PCSD Case #23-236-01544.

If you have any information on who took it, you can email the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force at autothefttips@wsp.wa.gov or message the Pierce County Sheriff's Department on Facebook. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.