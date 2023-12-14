Pierce County reports 1st flu death of the season

Local health officials are warning about the rise of respiratory illness, after Pierce County just reported their first flu death of the season.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, a woman in her 70s died Dec. 2 from influenza. They say she had underlying health conditions.

Flu isn't just a concern in Pierce County. Snohomish County just released this graphic:

Showing that flu and RSV rates are above the threshold. Snohomish health officials say people should be prepared to mask in healthcare settings, and avoid holiday gatherings if you're feeling sick. It comes as respiratory diseases are on the rise nationwide. The CDC agrees that staying home is the best way to stop the spread.

Current national rates are far lower than the punishing pandemic winters in the past and the triple-demic threat that occurred last year.