Pipeline leak in Skagit County closes nearby elementary school

A gas pipeline leak in Skagit County has forced a nearby elementary school to close temporarily.

In a notice sent to parents Sunday, Conway Schools superintendent Jeff Cravy said school will be closed Monday due to the pipeline leak.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that State Route 534 is closed near Conway Hill Rd while maintenance crews investigate.

That leak is right by Conway Elementary School and Conway School District, and Cravy says the school is being used as a temporary command center by Skagit County Emergency Management.

It is not yet known how much gas has leaked, the status of the cleanup, or if school will be canceled again on Tuesday.