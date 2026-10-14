PNW social media creator travels US on $0 by earning money at restaurants

The Brief Paxton Leatherman is traveling the country with zero dollars in his pocket. Leatherman is the content creator behind the brand Palate Provisions — an Instagram account highlighting mom-and-pop-owned restaurants. Paxton is working at restaurants at different cities to keep his adventure going until he reaches Miami.



A Pacific Northwest content creator has embarked on a journey across the United States with no money, relying entirely on work from local restaurants to fund his trip.

Paxton Leatherman set off with only a backpack of supplies, including his tools to create social media content and a tent in case he cannot make enough money to find a place to sleep.

He is starting his journey in Seattle with the hope of ending in Miami by December.

Traveling across America with $0

Big picture view:

Under the rules of his self-imposed challenge, Leatherman must earn all of his food, money, and lodging directly through restaurant work. If he cannot secure a place to stay, he sleeps in a tent packed in his bag.

More than a year ago, Leatherman left a steady, well-paying job to create online content focused on small, family-owned restaurants that he says are often overlooked by typical food influencers.

"I found out there are so many amazing restaurants that we don’t usually see every day," Leatherman said.

Paxton's account @PalateProvisions blew up on social media. His Instagram account has more than 30,000 followers.

A tough start to the journey

Local perspective:

To find work, Leatherman said he contacted every restaurant he could find within a five-mile radius of his location in Seattle, offering to wait tables, wash dishes, or handle any available tasks for a few dollars or food before moving on.

The first night created some difficulties. Paxton told FOX 13 Seattle he reached out to about 50 businesses who all said "no."

Highlighting restaurant hospitality

The other side:

Despite initial setbacks, local eateries have begun stepping up to support his mission. Leatherman has already found work and featured staff at several regional spots, including La Cocina & Cantina, Beth’s Café, and La Vita È Bella.

Through these interactions, he aims to showcase the generosity and community spirit within the restaurant trade.

Followers can track Leatherman's progress across the country on TikTok and Instagram under the account name @PalateProvisions.

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