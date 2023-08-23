Police: 3 boys arrested, 1 escaped, following stolen vehicle chase in South Seattle

Three boys were arrested, one of them as young as 12, after driving in a stolen vehicle in South Seattle Monday afternoon.

Officers were patrolling in South Seattle around 3 p.m. Monday when they observed a "suspicious" Kia sedan passing by. Authorities say four people were in the car and appeared to be wearing black ski masks, and the car’s rear passenger window was shattered.

Given the recent spike in Kia thefts, police tried to pull the car over near Rainier Ave S and S McClellan St. The suspect car sped off through a nearby parking lot.

Police stopped their pursuit, but then crossed by the car again at S Walker St and Martin Luther King Jr Way S.

Authorities say the suspect car turned to go southbound, but was blocked by another car. Four boys got out of the car and ran. Officers chased down three of them and took them into custody.

The fourth boy ran north on 29th Ave S and was not found.

The three boys—two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old—were arrested for obstruction, and the 13-year-olds were also charged with eluding a police vehicle. Additionally, one of the 13-year-olds was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and booked into the King County Child & Family Justice Center, while the other two were released to their guardians.