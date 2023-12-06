Police arrest man after deadly shooting earlier this week in Tacoma

Tacoma Police said they arrested a suspect after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed late Tuesday.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 9300 block of S Ash St. for reports of a possible shooting.

Officers arrived at the scene, and while they were trying to find the person who called 911, the shooting victim was being taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Police said when the victim arrived at the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Detectives and crime scene technicians said they were investigating this as a homicide.

Police said they developed probable cause to arrest a 24-year-old man. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for investigation of murder.