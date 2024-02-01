Police investigate armed robbery at Auburn gas station

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an Auburn gas station overnight.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the Shell station near the corner of Auburn Way S and 2nd St. SE for reports of an armed robbery.

The APD says multiple suspects were involved and at least one was armed with a handgun.

Authorities say during the robbery, a shot was fired, but nobody was hit.

There are no known injuries to report at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.