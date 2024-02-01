Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate armed robbery at Auburn gas station

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an Auburn gas station overnight.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the Shell station near the corner of Auburn Way S and 2nd St. SE for reports of an armed robbery.

The APD says multiple suspects were involved and at least one was armed with a handgun.

Authorities say during the robbery, a shot was fired, but nobody was hit. 

There are no known injuries to report at this time.

RELATED: Police: Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff, shooting at officers in Everett

This is a developing story, check back for updates.