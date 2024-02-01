Police investigate armed robbery at Auburn gas station
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at an Auburn gas station overnight.
According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), at around 12:12 a.m., officers responded to the Shell station near the corner of Auburn Way S and 2nd St. SE for reports of an armed robbery.
The APD says multiple suspects were involved and at least one was armed with a handgun.
Authorities say during the robbery, a shot was fired, but nobody was hit.
There are no known injuries to report at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.