Police investigate deadly Christmas day shooting in Federal Way

Police in Federal Way are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Christmas day.

According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Pavilion Apartments near the corner of SW Campus Dr. and 21st Ave. SW.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old Hispanic man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Officers performed life-saving measures and transferred care to medics, but the victim died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

FWPD detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.