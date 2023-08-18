Police investigate shooting in downtown Seattle, 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in downtown Seattle Friday morning.

At around 6:30 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) sent an alert advising drivers that the eastbound lanes of Pike St. at 4th Ave. were blocked due to police activity.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities say the victim was treated at the scene, then brought to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

At 7 a.m., SDOT announced all lanes of Pike St. at 4th Ave. had reopened.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.