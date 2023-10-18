Seattle Police investigate drive-by shooting on Aurora Ave., 2 injured

Police are investigating after two men were shot in a drive-by shooting in North Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) first announced the shooting at 12:46 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the SPD, officers responded to a shooting near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 103rd St. at around 12:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two men in their 20s – both suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until Seattle Fire personnel took over. Both victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers secured the scene and processed the area for evidence. The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives will lead the investigation.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the shooting. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Just 2 months ago, there was another deadly shooting that happened just a block north of this location.

On Aug. 16, police began investigating after a local rapper was shot and killed.

This is a developing story.