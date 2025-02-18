Police seek 2 suspects in Federal Way fatal shooting

The Brief Police are looking for two men suspected in a fatal shooting in Federal Way over the weekend. Witnesses heard four or five gunshots and saw two men quickly walking from the scene. The victim was a 24-year-old man who died from his injuries after police arrived.



Police are looking for two suspects after a man was shot to death in Federal Way on Sunday.

According to authorities, officers were called to a shooting at the Glen Park West Campus apartments in Federal Way around 9:00 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing four or five "loud noises" believed to be gunshots, then saw two suspects quickly walking away from the area.

Police arrived and found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds. They attempted life-saving treatment, but the man died of his injuries.

What's next:

According to police, the two people of interest are described as Black men believed to be in their 20s, wearing jeans and hoodies. Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to call Federal Way police's non-emergency line at (253) 835-2121.

The Source: Information comes from the Federal Way Police Department.

