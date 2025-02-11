Federal Way center offers emergency weather shelter as temps drop near record lows

The Brief The Pete Anderson FUSION Family Center in Federal Way is open to the public as temperatures in western Washington drop to near-record lows. FUSION currently serves as a transitional housing center for families in a former hotel space. The center's team and resources have been running thin, especially in the past four weeks.



As the temperatures dropped near record lows Tuesday evening, emergency shelters filled up throughout western Washington. One emergency shelter, The Pete Anderson FUSION Family Center in Federal Way, worked to get as many people as possible inside its doors for the night.

"It’s tragic that there’s this many people who are unsheltered, and especially this time of year when the weather is really bad," said David Harrison, executive director of FUSION. "But I can also tell you it’s very rewarding. My heart sings every night when I go home because I know that we’ve taken people in, and we’ve saved their lives."

FUSION’s building is a former hotel with 32 rooms. It currently serves as a transitional housing center for families. When the temperatures drop below freezing, the staff makes room throughout the building for those who need it most.

"We have cots for people that are first come, first served. Then we have yoga mats. And then, if it really gets bad, we have chairs available for people, and we’ll give them a blanket. At least you’re not outside, you’re not in the cold weather," said Harrison.

What they're saying:

The FUSION team estimated as many as 40 people would seek emergency shelter at their center Tuesday night. William Gerald Cox was one of those people waiting in line to get inside and pick a cot to sleep on.

"It’s great to be able to get out of the cold because it’s been tough out there," said Cox.

Originally from Arkansas, Cox said he had been experiencing homelessness since December. He said had he not heard about the emergency shelter at FUSION, he would be on the street trying to survive the frigid night.

"It has been freezing. Cold enough to want to bury yourself up and go away," said Cox.

Using every open nook and cranny of the building, Harrison said he and his team had been finding ways to provide emergency weather services since January.

"We get people with all kinds of challenges and then they show up. We have disabled veterans that are here, which just breaks my heart. We have people who are suffering from some mental illness and substance-abuse disorders. We have people that have lost their jobs and have been evicted and don’t have a place to go. We have people who have tried to survive sleeping in their cars, but when it gets cold, even in your car, you’re cold," said Harrison. "We had mom and dad show up with a four-week-old the other night. They should not be outside during cold weather like this."

"The normal person can’t survive in temperatures like this all night long. They just can’t. You’ve got to have some heat," said Cox.

Offering heat, hot dinner, and breakfast for free has stretched the FUSION team and their resources thin, especially in the past four weeks. Harrison said they had to bring in temporary labor to fill in the burnout.

"The City of Federal Way has stepped up and given us some additional dollars. We have reached out to the King County Regional Homeless Authority and asked for some additional funding from them also."

Using its available resources, FUSION has security guards on sight with a secure key card entry. All guests are required to leave their belongings in assigned tote boxes outside near the front entrance to prevent any possible weapons, alcohol, drugs, or paraphernalia from getting into the building.

Why you should care:

Harrison said his team has enough food in the pantry to last through the week. FUSION is accepting donations on its website for those who would like to support the cause.

Cox encouraged people to donate to FUSION, as it could help save many more lives like his.

"It’s been lifesaving for me because I don’t think I would have made it. It’s been that cold the last few days," said Cox. "Friendly, accommodating place, it’s warm and they definitely have good food. And it’s safe. It really is safe."

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pete Anderson FUSION Family Center and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

