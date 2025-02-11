The Brief More record-breaking cold temperatures are expected Tuesday night across western Washington. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect, with windchill readings near 10 degrees in spots. A gradual warming trend will continue over the rest of the week and into the President's Day holiday weekend.



Much of Western Washington woke up to record-breaking cold temperatures. Overnight lows ranged from 10-25 degrees in many spots this morning. More records are expected to fall tonight with temperatures already below freezing in many locations earlier this evening.

Another cold night ahead with more record lows expected by the morning.

What We're Tracking:

Dangerous cold will once again settle into our region. A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for the entire area tonight. With easterly Cascade gap winds picking up, windchill readings will be near 10 degrees in spots. It will feel much colder overnight tonight compared to last night, especially along the I-90 corridor.

Another frigid night ahead with lows dipping into the teens and 20's by the morning.

Conditions will remain dry till around Thursday. This will be our transition day with clouds increasing during the day. A disturbance to our south will push some moisture into parts of WA with a quick shot at a wintry mix to our south.

What's next:

A gradually warming trend will continue over the rest of the week and into the President's Day holiday weekend. A chance for showers in the lowlands and mountain snow on Sunday and Monday.

A more mild and wet President's Day weekend ahead.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

