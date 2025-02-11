How cold will it get in Seattle this week? Here's what we know

The Brief Western Washington is returning to freezing temperatures this week. Temperatures will range around 15 degrees below the average for this time of year, prompting a cold weather advisory into Wednesday. Another system is moving in later in the week with the chance to bring rain and/or snow; FOX 13 Seattle meteorologists are monitoring this closely.



Western Washington will be seeing some of the coldest temperatures of the winter season so far, as overnight lows dip into the low 20s and teens this week.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny, but around 15 degrees below average for this time of year. A cold weather advisory will continue through Wednesday morning in the Puget Sound lowlands. Make sure to bundle the kids up as they head off to school this week.

Western Washington will be cool and sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Freezing weather in Seattle

Big picture view:

Dry and sunny conditions will persist for the next two days. However, overnight lows will be frigid, flirting with record daily low temperatures. Overnight lows in Seattle on Wednesday morning will be in the low 20s.

Temperatures will drop to near record lows in Seattle the next few mornings. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Will it snow in Seattle this week?

What's next:

The next system to impact the Pacific Northwest will arrive on Thursday.

The greater Portland metro area will be hit with freezing rain and/or snow. A chance of a rain/snow mix or light snow remains in the forecast for Puget Sound Thursday night into Friday morning.

It is still yet to be determined how far north the moisture will hit, so stay tuned to the forecast as models come together over the next two days. Currently, the best chance for snow will be south of Olympia, with a nominal chance in Seattle.

More typical Pacific Northwest winter weather will hit on Saturday, with warming temperatures, widespread rain showers and mountain snow for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will slowly warm this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information comes from weather models analyzed by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

